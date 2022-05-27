United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Up 176.9% in May

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UAHC opened at $0.04 on Friday. United American Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

