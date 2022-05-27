United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $223.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $178.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.45. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.