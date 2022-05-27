United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.56.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $178.38 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day moving average is $203.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

