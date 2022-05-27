United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.60) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.84) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

UU opened at GBX 1,039 ($13.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The company has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 922 ($11.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.93). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.85.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.12), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($738,074.67).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

