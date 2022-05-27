Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 8,186 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

U stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $41.25. 153,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,872. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

