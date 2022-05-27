Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years.
Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $62.76 on Friday. Universal has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
