Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $62.76 on Friday. Universal has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Universal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Universal by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

