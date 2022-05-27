Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Universal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $62.76 on Friday. Universal has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Universal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Universal by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

