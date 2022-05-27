Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UPIN opened at $0.03 on Friday. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

