UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UOL Group stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

