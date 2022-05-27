UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
UOL Group stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.
UOL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UOL Group (UOLGY)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.