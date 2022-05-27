UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UPMMY stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($37.77) to €36.80 ($39.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

