Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 600 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $24,054.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $7.23 on Friday, hitting $50.33. 12,642,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,711,039. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.