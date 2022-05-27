Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $17.69 on Friday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

