Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Terry L. Jones Sells 62,719 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $380,704.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:UONE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.79. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $24.16.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%.
About Urban One (Get Rating)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
