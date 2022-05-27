Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Terry L. Jones Sells 62,719 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $380,704.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.79. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $24.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban One in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

