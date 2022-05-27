Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Director Terry L. Jones Sells 62,719 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $380,704.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:UONEK traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $341.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.86. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter.
Urban One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Further Reading
