Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Director Terry L. Jones Sells 62,719 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $380,704.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:UONEK traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $341.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.86. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban One by 574.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 26.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 47,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 18.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 124,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

