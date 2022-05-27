Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

