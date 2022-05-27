Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It posted a soft earnings performance for first-quarter fiscal 2023. Inflationary pressures from inbound freight, delivery expenses, raw materials and wages hurt the overall profits in the quarter. Also, the ongoing supply-chain headwinds were deterrents. It has also been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Nonetheless, management remains committed to driving direct-to-consumer business, enhancing productivity in existing channels, adding brands and optimizing inventory level. Urban Outfitters’ strategic growth initiative, FP Movement, also bodes well. This is steadily boosting the Free People brand’s overall sales. Management expects sales to grow during the fiscal second quarter from the last fiscal year’s quarterly tally.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of URBN traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $21.68. 374,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

