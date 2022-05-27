Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells C$56,040.42 in Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$56,040.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,117,559.68.

Thomas Scott Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$37,310.00.

Shares of TSE:URB traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.74. The firm has a market cap of C$170.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. Urbana Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Urbana ( TSE:URB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.85 million for the quarter.

About Urbana (Get Rating)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

