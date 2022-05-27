USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Down 50.3% in May

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on USDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in USD Partners by 58.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter worth $195,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 28.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 175,275 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

