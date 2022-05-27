Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.60) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

