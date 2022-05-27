Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.60) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.