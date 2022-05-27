VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the April 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ANGL opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after buying an additional 1,489,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after buying an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after buying an additional 613,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after buying an additional 197,490 shares during the last quarter.

