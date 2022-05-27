VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the April 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
ANGL opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $33.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
