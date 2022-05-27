Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.58 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

