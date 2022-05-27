Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at $400,446.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,000 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 45.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 793,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

