Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $27.97 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

