Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.29. 3,804,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of -210.47. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.