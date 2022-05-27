Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 53.4% in May

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 415,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of VSTA opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.67. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.41 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 932,073 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.