VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.79 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,261,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

