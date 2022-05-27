Verano Holdings Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $7.15 on Friday. Verano has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

