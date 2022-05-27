Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average is $235.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.