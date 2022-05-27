Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.10.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average is $235.98.
In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.