Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

