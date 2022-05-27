Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Shares of VSAT stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $29,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Viasat by 634.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
