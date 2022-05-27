Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $29,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Viasat by 634.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.