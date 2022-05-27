Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
