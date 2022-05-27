Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

