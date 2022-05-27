Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Viasat by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

