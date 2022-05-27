VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CEY stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

