VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CEY stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
