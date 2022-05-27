Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VIRC opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $40.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

