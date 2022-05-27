Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of VABK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.67. 5,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

