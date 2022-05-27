Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

VGI stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.