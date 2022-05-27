Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

VGI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 60,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

