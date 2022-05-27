Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of VGI opened at $8.87 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
