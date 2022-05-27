Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of VGI opened at $8.87 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.