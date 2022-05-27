Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EDI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
