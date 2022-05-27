Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
NYSE EDI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.68.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
