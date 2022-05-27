Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

