Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

