Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.17 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

