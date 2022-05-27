Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Christopher T. Metz Sells 100,000 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 602,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,235. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.