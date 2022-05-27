Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm Buys 9,000 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VST traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 5,622,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

