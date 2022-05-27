Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,433,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,850,282. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $27.10.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.
About Vistra (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
