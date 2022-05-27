VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VNET Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after acquiring an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VNET Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in VNET Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,488,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

