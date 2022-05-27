VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in VNET Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in VNET Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after acquiring an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,488,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 425,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNET opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $26.20.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

