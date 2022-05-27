Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 146 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 146 ($1.84) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

VOD stock traded down GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 130.14 ($1.64). The stock had a trading volume of 115,132,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,984,117. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.42. The company has a market cap of £36.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

