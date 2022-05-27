Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.11).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.30 ($1.64) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.42. The firm has a market cap of £36.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.